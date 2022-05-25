The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

16-year-old Palestinian killed in clashes with IDF - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 25, 2022 05:35

A 16-year-old Palestinian was allegedly killed by IDF fire Tuesday night in the area near Joseph's Tomb near Nablus in the West Bank, KAN reported, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry.

This is a developing story.

US, S. Korea fire missiles in combined live drill
By REUTERS
05/25/2022 05:40 AM
Offensive in northern Syria would further undermine regional stability
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 09:58 PM
Premier League approves proposed takeover of Chelsea
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 09:11 PM
Rabbi Simcha Hacohen Kook dies aged 92
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2022 07:47 PM
East Jerusalem man threatens sister, stabs brother-in-law
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2022 05:54 PM
Two Iranian pilots killed in fighter jet training crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2022 05:34 PM
Gov't to approve new hospital in Beersheba
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2022 12:25 PM
Iran detains city mayor after building collapse kills at least 11
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 11:32 AM
Poland to order six more Patriot missile batteries, says minister
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 10:45 AM
Slovenia reports first case of monkeypox infection – media
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 10:43 AM
Lebanese bank association rejects government financial plan
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 10:36 AM
Gazprom says gas transit via Ukraine continues, up from Monday
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 10:15 AM
Drone targets Baghdad International Airport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2022 09:32 AM
Two Iranian pilots killed after F7 jet crashes - IRNA
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 09:26 AM
Break the Wave: Five Palestinians arrested by IDF overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2022 07:49 AM
