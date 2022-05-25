16-year-old Palestinian killed in clashes with IDF - report

A 16-year-old Palestinian was allegedly killed by IDF fire Tuesday night in the area near Joseph's Tomb near Nablus in the West Bank, KAN reported, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry.

This is a developing story.

