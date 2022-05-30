The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announces new chief of staff

After Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's chief of staff stepped down last week, attorney Eden Bizman, who served as the office's CEO for the last year, took the role.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 30, 2022 09:13

Updated: MAY 30, 2022 09:32
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Knesset plenum, May 11, 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Knesset plenum, May 11, 2022.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Prime Minister Naftali Benett announced on Monday the person filling in the appointment of his chief of staff who resigned last week: attorney Eden Bizman, 36. 

Bizman has served as the CEO of the Prime Minister's Office for a year before the announcement. Previously, he served as the secretary for the State Comptroller's office and Israel's national ombudsman.

He also served as a senior adviser to Bennett when he served as education minister. 

Last week, Tal Gan-Zvi announced he will be stepping down from the role as Bennett's chief of staff after a year. His resignation came nearly a week after Shimrit Meir, Bennett’s diplomatic adviser, stepped down.

Bennett also appointed Keren Hajioff, 32, as his international affairs and spokeswoman for foreign media. 

Back in August 2021, sources close to the prime minister said Hajioff, at the time the IDF's Northern Command spokeswoman, was the leading candidate for the role. 

Attorney Eden Bizman. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO) Attorney Eden Bizman. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Keren Hajioff. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO) Keren Hajioff. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Lahav Harkov and Gil Hoffman contributed to this report. 



