Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announces new chief of staff

Prime Minister Naftali Benett announced on Monday the person filling in the appointment of his chief of staff who resigned last week: attorney Eden Bizman, 36.

Bizman has served as the CEO of the Prime Minister's Office for a year before the announcement. Previously, he served as the secretary for the State Comptroller's office and Israel's national ombudsman.

He also served as a senior adviser to Bennett when he served as education minister.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Last week, Tal Gan-Zvi announced he will be stepping down from the role as Bennett's chief of staff after a year. His resignation came nearly a week after Shimrit Meir, Bennett’s diplomatic adviser, stepped down.

Bennett also appointed Keren Hajioff, 32, as his international affairs and spokeswoman for foreign media.

Bennett appointed @kerenhajioff - his int’l spokeswoman - as his special adviser for international affairs and Eden Bizman as chief of staff, after those positions were vacated in recent weeks. Good luck! — Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) May 30, 2022

Back in August 2021, sources close to the prime minister said Hajioff, at the time the IDF's Northern Command spokeswoman, was the leading candidate for the role.

Attorney Eden Bizman. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Keren Hajioff. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Lahav Harkov and Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.