Lebanese parliament re-elects Nabih Berri as speaker

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 31, 2022 12:22

Shi'ite politician Nabih Berri was re-elected as speaker of Lebanon's parliament on Tuesday, securing just enough votes in the 128-member body to be elected for a seventh term.

The lawmakers took office after a parliamentary vote on May 15, the first election since the country's economic collapse and devastating Beirut port explosion in 2020.

Berri, 84, heads the Amal Movement and has been a close ally of the heavily armed Shi'ite Hezbollah since the end of the 1975-90 civil war.

Coalition MK: Transport Ministry 'stealing from the periphary'
By GIL HOFFMAN
05/31/2022 12:21 PM
Hamas convicts two Gazans for spying for Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2022 10:18 AM
Break the Wave: 8 Palestinians arrested by IDF overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2022 08:51 AM
High Court approves demolition of Tel Aviv terrorist's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2022 10:44 PM
US' Blinken condemns Iran's seizure of two Greek tankers in Gulf
By REUTERS
05/30/2022 09:51 PM
Bennett's personal assistant leaves position
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2022 09:04 PM
Turkey wants role in Ukraine-Russia 'observation mechanism' - Erdogan
By REUTERS
05/30/2022 05:32 PM
Bennett, Knesset speaker meet with Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2022 12:53 PM
UAE reports three more monkeypox cases
By REUTERS
05/30/2022 07:37 AM
Palestinians throw stones, Molotov cocktails at bus in W. Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2022 07:16 AM
Sudan's military leader lifts state of emergency
By REUTERS
05/29/2022 09:57 PM
Erdogan says won't let 'terrorism-supporting' countries in NATO - report
By REUTERS
05/29/2022 02:30 PM
Iran's energy export revenue up 60% - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2022 02:19 PM
Russia, Serbian presidents agree on further gas supplies - Kremlin
By REUTERS
05/29/2022 01:33 PM
Russia's Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/29/2022 10:11 AM
