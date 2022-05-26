Hezbollah's Nasrallah is struggling to stay relevant - analysis

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, 61, is struggling to stay relevant. In a speech he gave this week, he once again reminded the few people who tuned in that in May 2000 Israel left southern Lebanon. For Hezbollah, this is considered a “victory” and set the stage for Hezbollah's launching of a war on Israel in 2006 and its attempt to control Lebanon after it assassinated former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri.

The Nasrallah speech was full of the usual bluster about how great Hezbollah’s “martyrs and fighters” are and how Israel’s withdrawal is Lebanon’s greatest success. If this is a great success, then there isn’t much to show for it, because Lebanon is struggling financially and the country’s voters are no longer backing Hezbollah.

How can Nasrallah stay relevant?

Nasrallah, however, needs to stay relevant. He knows that the young people no longer identify with him or his aging movement.

In his relatively short speech, Nasrallah claimed that Israel’s withdrawal in 2000 had ended the dream of “greater Israel” and that Palestinians now have “hope again for the liberation of their land.”

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speaks through a screen during a religious ceremony marking Ashura (credit: AL-MANAR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

He then warned Israel not to tamper with Al-Aqsa mosque. Shouting about the “danger” to Al-Aqsa is one of the key grifts of Nasrallah, trying to use religious threats to encourage extremism and populism.

How did Iranian media cover the speech?

Iranian media didn’t seem to take the speech seriously, but a bit of it was published.

"Any action against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock in the region will lead to a big explosion in the region and will have unpleasant results,” the Hezbollah leader said.

Overall, the speech was to be expected and is the usual cycle of Nasrallah’s speeches that he gives several times a year.

Why this is different

The shortness of the speech and the fact Hezbollah and its allies performed badly in the recent elections illustrate how the terror group will have to struggle to stay relevant in the coming year.