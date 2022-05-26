The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Hezbollah's Nasrallah is struggling to stay relevant - analysis

A speech that Hezbollah head Hassan Nasrallah gave last night was short and brought nothing new to the table, illustrating the movement's dying relevance.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MAY 26, 2022 08:36

Updated: MAY 26, 2022 08:38
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, gather as they carry flags, marking the commemoration of Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000, in Adaisseh village near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon, May 25, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, gather as they carry flags, marking the commemoration of Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000, in Adaisseh village near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon, May 25, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, 61, is struggling to stay relevant. In a speech he gave this week, he once again reminded the few people who tuned in that in May 2000 Israel left southern Lebanon. For Hezbollah, this is considered a “victory” and set the stage for Hezbollah's launching of a war on Israel in 2006 and its attempt to control Lebanon after it assassinated former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri.  

The Nasrallah speech was full of the usual bluster about how great Hezbollah’s “martyrs and fighters” are and how Israel’s withdrawal is Lebanon’s greatest success. If this is a great success, then there isn’t much to show for it, because Lebanon is struggling financially and the country’s voters are no longer backing Hezbollah.

How can Nasrallah stay relevant?

Nasrallah, however, needs to stay relevant. He knows that the young people no longer identify with him or his aging movement.  

In his relatively short speech, Nasrallah claimed that Israel’s withdrawal in 2000 had ended the dream of “greater Israel” and that Palestinians now have “hope again for the liberation of their land.”

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speaks through a screen during a religious ceremony marking Ashura (credit: AL-MANAR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speaks through a screen during a religious ceremony marking Ashura (credit: AL-MANAR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

He then warned Israel not to tamper with Al-Aqsa mosque. Shouting about the “danger” to Al-Aqsa is one of the key grifts of Nasrallah, trying to use religious threats to encourage extremism and populism.

How did Iranian media cover the speech?

Iranian media didn’t seem to take the speech seriously, but a bit of it was published.

"Any action against Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock in the region will lead to a big explosion in the region and will have unpleasant results,” the Hezbollah leader said.  

Overall, the speech was to be expected and is the usual cycle of Nasrallah’s speeches that he gives several times a year.

Why this is different 

The shortness of the speech and the fact Hezbollah and its allies performed badly in the recent elections illustrate how the terror group will have to struggle to stay relevant in the coming year. 



Tags Hezbollah hassan nasrallah hezbollah hezbollah lebanon iran hezbollah israel and hezbollah israel hezbollah
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
2

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
3

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
4

IRGC officer who planned attacks against Jews, Israelis worldwide killed in Tehran

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
5

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by