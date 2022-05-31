The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF chief condemns West Bank settlers' banners against general

The banners claim the general only takes proactive actions against Israeli settlers and not against Palestinian rioters in the West Bank.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 31, 2022 21:56

Updated: MAY 31, 2022 23:44
The banner unfurled against Central Command OC Yehuda Fuchs (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The banner unfurled against Central Command OC Yehuda Fuchs
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi strongly condemned Tuesday banners displayed by settler groups in the West Bank which targeted IDF Central Command OC Maj.-Gen. Yehuda Fuchs, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

The banners claim Fuchs only takes proactive actions against Israeli settlers and not against Palestinian rioters in the West Bank.

Kohavi said all IDF generals should not be included in political discourse of any kind and called on those who hung the banners to take them down immediately.

Shin Bet backs Fuchs.

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) also came out in opposition of condemnations against Fuchs.

"General Fuchs is a commander who fights terrorism night after night and the lives of many Israelis have been saved thanks to him,"

Shin Bet

"General Fuchs is a commander who fights terrorism night after night and the lives of many Israelis have been saved thanks to him," the Shin Bet said in a statement, according to Israeli media. 

"We must condemn the extremists who work against the security forces' values."



