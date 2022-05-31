IDF chief condemns West Bank settlers' banners against general

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi strongly condemned Tuesday banners displayed by settler groups in the West Bank which targeted IDF Central Command OC Maj.-Gen. Yehuda Fuchs, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

The banners claim Fuchs only takes proactive actions against Israeli settlers and not against Palestinian rioters in the West Bank.

Kohavi said all IDF generals should not be included in political discourse of any kind and called on those who hung the banners to take them down immediately.

Shin Bet backs Fuchs.

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) also came out in opposition of condemnations against Fuchs.

"General Fuchs is a commander who fights terrorism night after night and the lives of many Israelis have been saved thanks to him," the Shin Bet said in a statement, according to Israeli media.

"We must condemn the extremists who work against the security forces' values."