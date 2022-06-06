The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Vote of confidence in UK PM Johnson to take place later on Monday

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 6, 2022 10:28

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a confidence vote by lawmakers in the governing Conservative Party later on Monday, the chairman of the 1922 Committee Graham Brady has told lawmakers.

"The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded," he wrote in a note to Conservative lawmakers.

"In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 today Monday 6th June -- details to be confirmed. The votes will be counted immediately afterward. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised."

Arms smuggling thwarted at Jordanian border - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2022 09:43 AM
Israeli security forces arrests terror suspects in W. Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/06/2022 08:33 AM
US excludes Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua from Americas summit - sources
By REUTERS
06/06/2022 07:12 AM
Three dead, 14 wounded after shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee
By REUTERS
06/05/2022 07:00 PM
51-year-old man shot dead in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2022 06:34 PM
Lebanon says Israel creates crisis in disputed waters
By REUTERS
06/05/2022 02:43 PM
Jordanian army says two pilots killed in a plane crash
By REUTERS
06/05/2022 10:43 AM
'Break the Wave': Palestinian detained in Israeli raid of West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/05/2022 08:57 AM
China launches crewed spacecraft to space station - state media
By REUTERS
06/05/2022 06:08 AM
Macron to Abbas: 'We must find out circumstances of Abu Akleh's death'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2022 11:34 PM
Iraq's Kurdistan judicial council defies supreme court over oil law
By REUTERS
06/04/2022 10:17 PM
Four injured in a family fight in Rahat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2022 09:26 PM
London's Trafalgar Square evacuated, locals heard loud bang
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/04/2022 01:12 PM
Russian Defense Ministry claims to have shot down Ukrainian plane
By REUTERS
06/04/2022 11:51 AM
Russian army destroying bridges in Sievierodonetsk - Luhansk governor
By REUTERS
06/04/2022 11:33 AM
