Explosions heard over Damascus in alleged Israeli airstrike

Explosions were heard over Syria's capital of Damascus as Syrian air defense systems were activated against "hostile targets," the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

State media organization SANA reported that "Syrian air defense has intercepted hostile targets over the capital Damascus." The incident was described as "Israeli aggression" by the state-owned Syrian news channel. No injuries were reported in the incident.

SANA added that the Syrian air defenses intercepted the missiles and downed most of them and that only material damages were reported.

The IDF has yet to issue a statement or response about the alleged incident at this time.

This is a developing story.