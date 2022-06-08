Opposition's minimum wage bill passes 23-4

A bill proposed by the Joint List raising the minimum wage to NIS 40 per hour was approved in a preliminary reading in a vote of 23 against four on Wednesday afternoon, despite efforts by coalition leaders to oppose the bill.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, New Hope MK Michal Shir Segman, Yesh Atid MK Boaz Toporovsky and Blue and White MK Eitan Ginzburg voted against the bill. Meretz and the Labor Party exited the plenum in order to allow the bill to pass, except for Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi who voted for the bill.

Ra'am MKs Walid Taha, Iman Khatib Yassin and Mazen Ghnaim supported the bill as well.