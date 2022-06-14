Israeli writer AB Yehoshua passes away at 85

Israeli essayist, playwright and novelist A. B. Yehoshua passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85.

Widely considered one of the most influential and important Israeli authors, Yehoshua fought cancer for the last few years and passed away at Ichilov Hospital in the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv. His funeral will take place tomorrow.

Yehoshua was born in 1936 in Jerusalem to a family from Thessaloniki, Greece. He studied at the Gymnasia Rehavia in Jerusalem and went on to serve as a paratrooper in the IDF before beginning his degree in literature at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Already in the 60s, Yehoshua began to make his mark in the Israeli literary scene, starting with the publication of The Death of the Old Man (Mot Hazaken) in 1962. in 1968 he published a collection of short stories, one of which Three Days and a Child, was turned into a film directed by Rabbi Uri Zohar, who also recently passed away.

In 1977, Yehoshua published his first romance novel, The Lover, one of his most notable pieces. He went on to publish The Return from India (1994,) Mr. Mani (1989) The Human Resources Supervisor's Mission (2004.)

Last year, he published The Third Temple. Altogether, he published dozens of plays, children's books and nonfiction as well.

This is a developing story.