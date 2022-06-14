The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli writer AB Yehoshua passes away at 85

Israeli essayist, playwright and novelist A. B. Yehoshua passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 14, 2022 09:09

Updated: JUNE 14, 2022 10:10
Israeli writer A B Yehoshua during a writer's talk in Jerusalem on October 13, 2018. (photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
Israeli writer A B Yehoshua during a writer's talk in Jerusalem on October 13, 2018.
(photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)

Israeli essayist, playwright and novelist A. B. Yehoshua passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85. 

Widely considered one of the most influential and important Israeli authors, Yehoshua fought cancer for the last few years and passed away at Ichilov Hospital in the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv. His funeral will take place tomorrow.

Yehoshua was born in 1936 in Jerusalem to a family from Thessaloniki, Greece. He studied at the Gymnasia Rehavia in Jerusalem and went on to serve as a paratrooper in the IDF before beginning his degree in literature at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. 

Already in the 60s, Yehoshua began to make his mark in the Israeli literary scene, starting with the publication of The Death of the Old Man (Mot Hazaken) in 1962. in 1968 he published a collection of short stories, one of which Three Days and a Child, was turned into a film directed by Rabbi Uri Zohar, who also recently passed away. 

In 1977, Yehoshua published his first romance novel, The Lover, one of his most notable pieces. He went on to publish The Return from India (1994,) Mr. Mani (1989) The Human Resources Supervisor's Mission (2004.)

Last year, he published The Third Temple. Altogether, he published dozens of plays, children's books and nonfiction as well. 

This is a developing story. 



Tags writer obituary AB Yehoshua
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
2

Israel makes dramatic upgrades to military plans to attack Iran

The IAF's F-35i at a base in southern Israel.
3

Israelis have a gas after claims Iran killed Mossad agent named 'Fart'

Mossad seal
4

59-year-old rabbi indicted on 7 counts of rape

Rabbi Moshe Yazdi, arrested on suspicion of sexual offenses against women is brought for a court hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, on April 27, 2022.
5

Moscow chief rabbi fled Russia after refusal to support Ukraine war

Chief Rabbi of Moscow Pinchas Goldschmidt (left) at the gala event of the annual conference of the Conference for European Rabbis in Munich, Germany

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by