Iran authorities seize vessel carrying smuggled fuel

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 16, 2022 10:48

Iranian authorities have seized a vessel carrying 90,000 liters of smuggled fuel in the waters around Kish Island in the Gulf, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday.

The captain and five other crew members were issued with criminal warrants and have been detained, IRNA added.

Iran, which has some of the world’s cheapest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the fall of its currency, has been fighting rampant fuel smuggling by land to neighboring states and by sea to Gulf Arab countries.



