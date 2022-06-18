Two buses catch fire in in Rishon Lezion parking lot

Two buses were burned down in an open parking lot on Golda Meir Street in Rishon Lezion, no casualties were reported.

Firefighters from the Rishon Lezion station are working on putting out the fires.

Some 18 buses caught fire at the Central Bus Station in the city of Safed in the Northern District of Israel last week under similarly suspicious circumstances.

This is a developing story