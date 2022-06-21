The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran's judiciary says three detained Mossad-linked agents will be tried

Shamsabadi has stated that there was "ample evidence against the detainees."

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 21, 2022 12:18

Updated: JUNE 21, 2022 12:45
A man holds up a poster of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani next to a burning Israeli flag as Iranians attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022 (photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
A man holds up a poster of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani next to a burning Israeli flag as Iranians attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
(photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

Iran will soon put on trial what it said were three Mossad-linked agents who were arrested in April, Iranian state news agency IRNA quoted a judiciary official as saying on Monday, as tensions between arch-foes Iran and Israel are on the increase.

"The three were planning to assassinate our nuclear scientists according to intelligence assessments," District Attorney Mehdi Shamsabadi said, without specifying the nationality of the detainees.

IRNA reported in April the arrest of three people it said were spies linked to the Israeli intelligence agency in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan.

According to a report from Walla News on Monday afternoon, Iran's investigation has only just started and an indictment will be filed soon. 

Shamsabadi has stated that there was "ample evidence against the detainees," adding that "some of the detainees admitted that they had been in contact with Mossad officers," Walla reported.



