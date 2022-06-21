Iran's judiciary says three detained Mossad-linked agents will be tried

Iran will soon put on trial what it said were three Mossad-linked agents who were arrested in April, Iranian state news agency IRNA quoted a judiciary official as saying on Monday, as tensions between arch-foes Iran and Israel are on the increase.

"The three were planning to assassinate our nuclear scientists according to intelligence assessments," District Attorney Mehdi Shamsabadi said, without specifying the nationality of the detainees.

IRNA reported in April the arrest of three people it said were spies linked to the Israeli intelligence agency in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan.

According to a report from Walla News on Monday afternoon, Iran's investigation has only just started and an indictment will be filed soon.

Shamsabadi has stated that there was "ample evidence against the detainees," adding that "some of the detainees admitted that they had been in contact with Mossad officers," Walla reported.