FM Yair Lapid speaks with Blinken about Biden visit

Biden’s visit, planned for July 13-14, is still scheduled to proceed as planned, the White House confirmed on Monday.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JUNE 21, 2022 19:40

Updated: JUNE 21, 2022 21:57
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Riga, Latvia, March 7, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER DOULIERY/POOL VIA REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Riga, Latvia, March 7, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER DOULIERY/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed by phone on Tuesday US President Joe Biden’s planned visit to Israel.

The visit will be “an opportunity to emphasize the president’s deep personal connection to Israel, America’s commitment to Israel’s security and strengthening Israel in the region,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

“The visit has significant ramifications on the region and the struggle against Iran and the great potential to significantly improve regional stability and security.”

Yair Lapid

Knesset dispersing

The call came a day after Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced they would be dispersing the Knesset next week and calling an election for October. Lapid is set to become prime minister in the interim government.

Biden’s visit, planned for July 13-14, is still scheduled to proceed as planned, the White House confirmed on Monday.

Lapid’s office said, “The visit has significant ramifications on the region and the struggle against Iran and the great potential to significantly improve regional stability and security.”

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One for a flight to Los Angeles this week. If Biden is coming to the Mideast to criticize and slow Israeli building in Judea and Samaria and greater Jerusalem, pull back, says the writer. (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS) US PRESIDENT Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One for a flight to Los Angeles this week. If Biden is coming to the Mideast to criticize and slow Israeli building in Judea and Samaria and greater Jerusalem, pull back, says the writer. (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

Lapid's Turkey visit

The foreign minister also updated Blinken about his plan to visit Turkey on Thursday and cooperation between Jerusalem and Ankara to thwart Iranian-backed terrorist attacks against Israelis visiting Istanbul.

Lapid’s office said earlier Tuesday that his trip to Turkey will go on as scheduled, despite the political situation.

Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz plans to join Lapid on the visit.



