Election process becomes heated debate as MKs spar 

MK Gilad Kariv will convene the Law Committee on Sunday morning in order to prepare the bill to disperse the Knesset for its first reading, bypassing the Knesset (Home) Committee, Kariv announced on Thursday.

Knesset protocol states that the Knesset Committee is responsible for determining which body will debate each law. But Kariv went ahead and made the decision based on a section of the protocol that allows his committee to initiate a debate on specific issues, including elections, without prior approval.

If the Law Committee indeed convenes, Kariv who is part of the coalition will control the pace of the bill's passage, giving the coalition leverage in its negotiations with the opposition over which bills the Knesset will push across the finish line before it disperses.

Knesset Committee Chairperson Nir Orbach announced earlier on Thursday that he will convene the Knesset Committee on Monday at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the dispersion bill.

"The Israeli public cannot be held captive by political moves," Kariv said. "Once the Knesset voted nearly unanimously to move up the elections, the process should be completed quickly and efficiently. If the Knesset Committee does not advance the process at a sufficient speed, we will do so in the Law Committee," he said.

The Law Committee on Sunday morning will also debate the "Defendant's Bill" which bars an MK under criminal proceedings from forming a government and could block opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu from forming the next government.

"This subject has been on the public agenda from the first day of the current Knesset, and there is room to hold a serious and in-depth debate on the issue in the Law Committee, which is responsible for the election laws and [laws pertaining to] forming a government," Kariv said.

Opposition MKs dismissed Kariv's move as illegal and deemed it political spin meant as leverage in the final negotiations between the coalition and opposition about which laws will pass before the Knesset disperses and the date of the election.

The Law Committee's legal advisor clarified that he did not approve the move, and in fact viewed it as problematic, N12 reported.

"North Korea — the Israeli version," Likud MK and opposition whip Yariv Levin wrote on Twitter in response to Kariv's announcement.

"Dictatorships are the only places where [the country] announces elections again a moment beforehand expel the head of the opposition. MK Kariv and the current pathetic version of Labor are a black stain on the glorious history of the Knesset Law Committee," he wrote.

Coming political whirlwind on Sunday

THE coming week will be a political whirlwind, as MKs will try to push through a number of bills before the Knesset officially disperses.

The ministerial committee on legislation headed by Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar will hold its weekly meeting on Sunday morning. The committee published its agenda on Thursday. Out of over 30 bill proposals, three are of particular importance: The aforementioned "Defendant's Law," the law to limit a prime minister to eight years of continuous rule, and a bill sponsored by United Torah Judaism that will lower the electoral threshold from 3.5% to 2% of Israel's voters.

UTJ proposed to lower the electoral threshold because its "Lithuanian" faction led by Gafni, Degel Hatorah, is considering running independently of the Hassidic Agudat Yisrael, Ma'ariv reported.

The Knesset plenum will be able to vote on the bills that pass as soon as Monday, pending the Knesset Committee's approval to cancel the requisite two-day wait.

First reading on Monday

If the election bill passes Kariv's Law Committee on Sunday, it will be placed on the plenum floor for its first reading on Monday. However, if Kariv's threat ends up being a bluff, the Knesset (Home) Committee will convene on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in order to decide which committee will be responsible for the dispersion bill. The bill will then be debated and approved in the chosen committee and return to the Knesset plenum for its first reading.

Next, the bill will return to the committee to be prepared and approved for its second and third readings. Then they return to the plenum for the final votes. This whole process may be completed on Monday night, if the coalition and opposition agree to do so. The sides are conducting ongoing negotiations in order to agree on a package of bills to pass that are awaiting their final readings. There are 26 such laws. One law in particular that the coalition wants to pass is the grant for small businesses that suffered losses during the Omicron coronavirus wave.

If the two sides do not come to an agreement by Monday, each side could use delaying tactics and the final vote may be moved to Tuesday.

Delay tactics on Tuesday?

If the Knesset does not disperse on Monday it is expected to pass on Tuesday. According to the coalition agreements, once the bills pass Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid will become prime minister of the caretaker government. Lapid may be sworn in already on Tuesday. Barring specific procedures, the Knesset's dispersal freezes all legislative procedures. The government will also be limited in the decisions it can make, and may be barred from passing significant appointments such as the chief of staff.

Alternatively, if either side chooses to delay the vote to disperse the Knesset, it can still pass in the plenum on Wednesday. The coalition may do so in order to pass one of the "anti-Bibi" bills, and the opposition may do so in order to give itself more time to form an alternate government.

Disbanding on Wednesday

Barring any dramatic last-minute surprises, the Knesset is expected to disband by the end of Wednesday's Knesset plenum. The political parties will begin to plan their official campaign launch events for Israel's fifth election in five years.

Some politicians have already announced they will not be running, including Ra'am's Mazen Ghanaim and Meretz's Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi. Ghanaim and Rinawie-Zouab both said they would vote against the West Bank laws that are set to expire at the end of June. They both also did not heed calls from other coalition members to resign, thus playing a large part in Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Lapid's decision to disperse the Knesset.

Alternate government a non-starter, Likud MK says

THE attempt by the opposition to form an alternate government without the Knesset dispersing will almost certainly fail, MK David Bitan (Likud) admitted on Army Radio on Thursday.

Bitan said that he even thought that elections were better for the Likud than an alternate government. The opposition parties led by Likud have a good chance of passing the 61-seat threshold without needing any current coalition members, he added.

Bitan's assessment echoed that of Yair Netanyahu, son of opposition leader and Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu. A photo of the senior Netanyahu's cellphone from the Knesset plenum on Wednesday showed a message sent from his son. Yair argued that Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's negotiations to form an alternate government may just be part of a ploy to buy more time so that the coalition can pass the Defendant Law, which would bar his father from forming a government in the next Knesset.