The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Knesset to disband by next Wednesday, coalition source says

Coalition leaders hope to bring the bill to dissolve the Knesset pass its initial reading tomorrow.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JUNE 21, 2022 10:00

Updated: JUNE 21, 2022 11:49
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid give a statement at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, June 20, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid give a statement at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, June 20, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Coalition whip MK Boaz Toporovsky (Yesh Atid) and New Hope faction leader MK Sharren Haskel met with the Knesset Speaker's Committee on Tuesday morning in order to ensure that the proposal to dissolve the Knesset will be inserted into Wednesday's plenum schedule.

The Likud bill for the Knesset's dissolution brought forward by MK Shlomo Karhi is already scheduled to reach the plenum floor on Wednesday as well, but the coalition will attempt to block it so as not to enable the Likud to take credit for the Knesset's fall.  

Bill proposals by MKs need to be approved in an initial vote before passing the standard three votes on the Knesset floor.

The coalition hopes to pass the initial vote on Wednesday. According to Knesset procedure, the bill will then go to the Knesset Committee headed by MK Nir Orbach. Since Orbach quit the coalition, he may attempt to stall the vote in order to give the Likud a chance to attempt to form an alternative government without going to elections.

Therefore, the coalition may attempt to replace Orbach as head of the committee. Orbach himself may not put up much of a fight, since if he does he may be endangering himself and running the risk of being declared an official deserter of the party, and will then be barred from running in any of the current Knesset factions in the coming election, according to a source from Yamina.

MKs Nir Orbach and Idit Silman talk during a vote on the ''Flag Bill'' at the Knesset on June 1, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) MKs Nir Orbach and Idit Silman talk during a vote on the ''Flag Bill'' at the Knesset on June 1, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

If all goes well, the coalition hopes to pass all three votes on the Knesset floor by next Wednesday.

The coalition is also debating whether to attempt to "clean the table" and pass all of its current bills that are ready for second and third readings. This will both ensure that efforts to push the bills this far would not be wasted and give the coalition factions a number of achievements that they can then use for their upcoming campaigns.

However, the slew of votes will take up precious plenum floor time and allow the opposition to use it to attack the coalition.

Alternate right-wing government

The opposition is still attempting to form an alternate government headed by MK Benjamin Netanyahu.

This would include the Likud, United Torah Judaism (UTJ), Blue and White, New Hope and Yamina, UTJ MK Uri Makleb said on Army Radio on Tuesday morning.  

UTJ would not oppose Blue and White head and Defense Minister Benny Gantz becoming prime minister in such a scenario, Makleb added.

However, the chances of this happening are very low as no New Hope or Blue and White members have indicated at any point that they would be willing to do so, according to a coalition source.

Netanyahu said on Monday night that he had tried to initiate such a move but that it was blocked by coalition MKs, who he accused of hypocrisy as they did agree to sit with Ra'am (United Arab List) and essentially chose an Arab party over a Zionist one. 

The opposition leader added that he would not permit Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas in a Likud-led coalition.



Tags Elections Knesset israeli politics Israel Elections Elections 2022
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Long COVID may be behind mysterious child hepatitis - study

Hepatitis A virus (HVA) causes acute inflammation of the liver and is the most common of all forms of viral hepatitis
2

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.
3

Israel warns Assad, will bomb palaces if Iran operations continue -report

Aviv Kochavi (L) and Bashar Assad (R)
4

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
5

New rapid test measures immunity to COVID-19

3D print of HIV surface protein gp120. An antibody also is attached at the top (green and blue). When antibodies stick to viruses, they may prevent or limit infection of host cells.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by