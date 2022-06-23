Taiwan jets scramble as China air force enters air defense zone

Taiwan's air force scrambled on Thursday to warn away 22 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defense zone, Taiwan's defense ministry said.

Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has complained of repeated such missions by Chinese aircraft, which have become a common occurrence over the past two years or so.

