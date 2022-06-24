The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Florida judge finalizes settlement for victims of Surfside condo collapse

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 24, 2022 00:55

A Florida judge approved a $1.2 billion settlement for the victims of a condominium collapse that killed 98 people, an attorney for the plaintiffs said on Thursday.

The decision from Miami-Dade CircuitJudge Michael Hanzman came a day before the one-year anniversary of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, Florida. For more than a month crews searched through the rubble of the 12-story building to recover the remains of victims.

The agreement compensates family members of those who died in the disaster as well as residents who were injured or lost their homes.

Rachel Furst, the plaintiffs' co-lead attorney, said the agreement does not include the proceeds of the land sale or the insurance held by the condominium association, which is money the victims and their family members will also receive.

"It was a very emotional day," Furst said, adding that several of the victims of the collapse testified at the hearing in favor of the settlement.

Lawyers for the defendants could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution on June 14 to declare June 24 Champlain Towers South-Surfside Remembrance Day in Miami-Dade County, the chairman said in a statement.

Federal investigators continue to interview people with knowledge of the incident and test evidence in order to determine the cause of the collapse. The building was built in 1981 and has faced years of scrutiny over its deteriorating conditions.

N.Korea vows to boost frontline military units' action plan
By REUTERS
06/24/2022 12:38 AM
New Bedouin party 'The Future of the Negev' founded
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2022 10:13 PM
Taiwan jets scramble as China air force enters air defense zone
By REUTERS
06/23/2022 03:57 PM
Ukraine defense minister welcomes arrival of US rocket systems
By REUTERS
06/23/2022 02:34 PM
Iraqi parliament swears in new members to replace Sadrists
By REUTERS
06/23/2022 02:18 PM
Russia fully supports revival of Iran nuclear deal
By REUTERS
06/23/2022 12:42 PM
Man assaults school security guard, steals gun and runs away
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2022 12:22 PM
IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces arrest nine overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2022 11:14 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 9,568 new daily cases, 212 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2022 10:40 AM
Brother of suspected murderer of Sapir Nahum released to house arrest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2022 10:34 AM
Knesset disbandment committee to convene on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2022 10:27 AM
Israeli embassy in Kyiv opened for first time since war began
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2022 09:46 AM
S.Korea to provide $1m. humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Afghanistan
By REUTERS
06/23/2022 08:56 AM
Russian forces capture two settlements near Ukraine's Lysychansk
By REUTERS
06/23/2022 08:11 AM
China, Russia sailed 10 vessels near Japan's coasts -Japan's Def. Min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2022 07:40 AM
