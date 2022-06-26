Bar Lev calls on former IDF chief Eizenkot to join Labor

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev called on former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eizenkot to join Labor in a faction conference held on Sunday evening.

Eizenkot has been heavily rumored to be interested in entering politics, with reports claiming he is in talks with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to join his Yesh Atid faction.

In the conference, Bar Lev confirmed he'll once again run in Labor's primaries, set to take place in July, and added he hopes to see Eizenkot on Labor's list for the upcoming election campaign. "I have no doubt Eizenkot, an excellent chief of staff, will be a great addition to Labor and to Israeli politics."