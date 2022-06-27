Russian missile hits Kremenchuk shopping mall with over 1,000 civilians

A Russian missile strike hit a crowded shopping center with over 1,000 civilians in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

At least two people were killed and 20 wounded in the Russian missile strike, with nine of the wounded in serious condition, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, said.

"Russian forces fired rockets at the shopping center, where there were more than a thousand civilians. The mall is on fire, rescuers are fighting the fire, the number of victims is impossible to imagine," Zelensky said in a Telegram post.

According to Zelensky, the building posed "no danger to the Russian army, no strategic value." "Russia continues to place its powerlessness on ordinary citizens. It is useless to hope for adequacy and humanity on its part," Zelensky wrote.

City mayor Vitaliy Meletskiy said the strike had caused deaths and injuries, but did not provide specific figures.

"Doctors, rescuers and law enforcement officers are currently working on the scene. The number of victims is being clarified," head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin said in a telegram post.

Lunin called the rocket attack on the mall in Kremenchuk a crime against humanity, "an undisguised and cynical act of terror against the civilian population."

Kremenchuk, an industrial city of 217,000 before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, is the site of Ukraine's biggest oil refinery.

There was no immediate comment from Russia, which denies deliberately targeting civilians.

This is a developing story.