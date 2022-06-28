'Number one criminal in Israel' receives 3 life sentences plus 15 years

Israeli crime lord Yitzhak Abergil, convicted of leading a crime organization, was sentenced to three life sentences and another 15 years in prison on Tuesday morning as part of Case 512, the largest criminal trial in Israeli history, Israeli media reported.

Abergil was found guilty of three murders, multiple drug offenses and numerous other crimes. He was ordered by the court to pay NIS 115,000 to the families of those murdered.

According to Ynet, he is considered "the number one criminal in Israel."

Avi Rohan, Abergil's partner, was sentenced to 25 years and was also ordered to compensate the murder victims, N12 reported.

Meir Abergil of the Abergil crime family, seen in the District Court in Tel Aviv on July 18, 2018, to hear his verdict as part of case 512. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

The family

The Abergil crime family has been active around the world and is considered one of Israel's most infamous and powerful criminal families.

They have long been associated with numerous crimes and was at one point among the top 40 biggest drug importers to the US.

Yitzhak's brother, fellow crime family leader Meir Abergil, was released from prison in 2021 after being convicted in Case 512 back in 2018.

Case 512 covered a global drug-trafficking, money-laundering and tax-evasion network run by the Abergil family when it was leading the Israeli underworld, primarily between 2002 to 2006.

At least seven other defendants are expected to be sentenced in the case, according to Ynet.

This is a developing story.