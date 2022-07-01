Man in his 20s shot and killed in Ba'ana

A man in his 20s was shot and killed in the town of Ba'ana in northern Israel on Friday night, N12 reported.

According to the report, the victim was evacuated in critical condition to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, but the paramedics determined his death on the way to the hospital, according to the report.

Dr. Tamer Naama, a doctor in the intensive care unit, told N12:

"Our team that arrived at the scene found a man shot in the upper body inside his vehicle. We performed resuscitation operations on him and on his way to the hospital he was pronounced dead."