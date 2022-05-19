Hospital violence: Relatives of deceased patient attack staff

A serious case of violence took place on Wednesday at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya. After learning of the death of their loved one, a 28-year-old motorcyclist from Abu Sanan, dozens of family members of the deceased tried to forcibly burst into the shock center of the medical center.

Family members beat security personnel at the scene, in addition to other people who happened to be in their way.

Following the incident, a police force was dispatched to the Galilee Medical Center. "The security guards, who felt they were in a life-threatening situation, were forced to use pepper spray to get the rioters out of the emergency room. Following the incident, several security personnel were lightly injured ," the hospital said.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"It was horrible. They tried to break out by force and trampled everyone standing next to them. We clearly felt life threatening and what was important to us was that they get out of the emergency room quickly," one of the security guards who witnessed the incident told N12 news.

"It lasted about 20 minutes but felt like an eternity. This time it ended relatively well, but the writing is on the wall. Recently our security guards were severely attacked and received a ridiculous sentence of probation and a petty fine. Unfortunately, there is no deterrent."

A similar incident of violence took place on Monday at Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus, doctors announced the death of a patient and dozens of his family members beat staff personnel.

The family members continued raging and rioting after the relative died in the intensive care unit, breaking doors and windows and destroying equipment.

Following the incident of violence at the Mount Scopus hospital, the Medical Association announced a strike that will take place on Thursday in hospitals and clinics.