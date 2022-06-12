The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Man killed in Jatt in northern Israel

Police are conducting searches after the suspects.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 12, 2022 02:50

Updated: JUNE 12, 2022 02:54
A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in Jatt in northern Israel on Saturday night, according to the Israel Police.

The victim was identified as Tawfiq Aru, a resident of Jatt.

Police are conducting searches after the suspects who committed the suspected murder while collecting evidence from the scene.

The background of the incident is being investigated.

"The wounded man was lying unconscious in the yard near the entrance to the house, suffering from a severe penetrating bleeding injury," said Magen David Adom paramedics Asil Qadan and Eyal Drori. "We gave him medical treatment and performed resuscitation but the injury was critical and in the end, we were forced to determine his death."

Israel Police (illustrative) (credit: Moti Karelitz/Flash90) Israel Police (illustrative) (credit: Moti Karelitz/Flash90)

Violence epidemic

The Abraham Initiatives reported on Wednesday that 35 Israeli Arabs have been killed in Israel since the beginning of the year. Aru is the 36th Israeli Arab victim of deadly violence this year.

23 of those killed since the beginning of the year were under the age of 30, including Aru.

The death in Jatt comes less than a week after Johara Khnefess, the daughter of Shfaram Deputy Mayor Faraj Khnefess, was killed in a car bombing.



Tags police murder north
