IDF shot down additional Hezbollah drone last week

The IDF shot down a drone belonging to Hezbollah which was heading from Lebanon towards Israel's territorial waters last week, just days before three drones were shot down while headed towards the Karish gas field off the coast of northern Israel, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Wednesday.

The drone was dropped a far distance from the maritime border, without posing a threat or danger to Israel.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Lebanese Al-Akhbar news reported that Hezbollah had launched a drone towards the gas field last Wednesday, three days before three drones belonging to the terrorist movement were shot down by the IDF.