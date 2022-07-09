PM Lapid approves closure of the Israeli embassy in Eritrea

Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid recently approved the closure of the embassy in Eritrea and the opening of an embassy in Mozambique, sources in the Prime MInisters' Office confirmed.

Earlier it was reported that the professional echelon in the Foreign Ministry had recommended that Lapid close the embassy in the Eritrean capital, Asmara, after the local government had been delaying the arrival of the Israeli ambassador for two years despite the approval of his appointment.

