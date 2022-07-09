The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Security alert issued for the Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas

According to the Jewish Federation, security personnel at local synagogues have all been notified and are on the highest alert.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 9, 2022 22:12

Updated: JULY 9, 2022 22:41
FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018 (photo credit: YURI GRIPAS/REUTERS)
FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
(photo credit: YURI GRIPAS/REUTERS)

A security alert has been issued for the Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas, following a credible threat identified by the FBI.

In a Facebook post shared by the Jewish Federation of San Antonio, the organization stated that they had received information from the FBI "identifying a potential threat to an unconfirmed Jewish community facility in the San Antonio area."

"In an abundance of caution, we are taking all appropriate steps to ensure the safety of the community," the organization stated. "After communicating with all local synagogues and organizations, it was recommended that all formal Jewish gatherings be suspended until further notice."

Security personnel across all synagogues in the area have been notified and are operating at the highest alert level.

In response to the security threat, Temple Beth-El announced that it would be canceling all services, both in person and online.

Temple Beth-El, San Antonio, Texas (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Temple Beth-El, San Antonio, Texas (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

"We apologize for the short notice and the change to our traditional worship program," wrote Synagogue officials in a post on Facebook. "We appreciate your understanding the abundance of caution we've taken to care for our precious community."

This is a developing story.



Tags texas San Antonio antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
3

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
4

10-year-old rape victim denied abortion in Ohio

A protester holds a sign during nationwide demonstrations following the leaked Supreme Court opinion suggesting the possibility of overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision, at Duncan Plaza in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, May 14, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Shabat Times
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by