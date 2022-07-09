Security alert issued for the Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas

A security alert has been issued for the Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas, following a credible threat identified by the FBI.

In a Facebook post shared by the Jewish Federation of San Antonio, the organization stated that they had received information from the FBI "identifying a potential threat to an unconfirmed Jewish community facility in the San Antonio area."

"In an abundance of caution, we are taking all appropriate steps to ensure the safety of the community," the organization stated. "After communicating with all local synagogues and organizations, it was recommended that all formal Jewish gatherings be suspended until further notice."

Security personnel across all synagogues in the area have been notified and are operating at the highest alert level.

In response to the security threat, Temple Beth-El announced that it would be canceling all services, both in person and online.

"We apologize for the short notice and the change to our traditional worship program," wrote Synagogue officials in a post on Facebook. "We appreciate your understanding the abundance of caution we've taken to care for our precious community."

This is a developing story.