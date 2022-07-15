Israelis shot after entering Joseph's Tomb without security coordination

Four Israelis were shot at by Palestinians after they entered Josephs' Tomb in Nablus without coordinating the visit with security forces, with a number of injuries reported among the Israelis, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

As the Israelis were leaving the tomb, their vehicle flipped over and they exited Nablus on their own. IDF soldiers gave them initial treatment and transferred them to Israel Police. Their condition is unclear.

