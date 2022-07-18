Michaeli, Hermoni facing off for Labor Party leadership

Incumbent Labor Party leader and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli and lawyer and party secretary-general Eran Hermoni are facing off on Monday in Israel's first primary election.

Voters were able to vote in person at electronic voting stations in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa and Beersheba, or online via a link that was sent out.

The voting is open between 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., and since it is electronic, results are expected soon afterward.

Monday's primary is only for the Labor party leadership, with the winner automatically becoming number one on the list. The primary election for the party's list to the Knesset is scheduled to take place on August 9.

"One year ago, the Labor Party was polling at 0.3%," Michaeli said after casting her vote. "I fought for it and insisted on it [surviving] against all odds and against everyone's beliefs," she said.

Illustration from a polling station in Jerusalem, as Israelis vote in their general elections, on March 23, 2021 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"I succeeded, and we succeeded, and we built the first floor, and now we are coming to build the second," she said.

Hermoni also spoke after casting his ballot.

"We must change direction. I intend to bring a first-rate candidate to run on our behalf for the lead of the country," Hermoni said. "This is the Labor Party's role, not a niche party but a large and broad party that presents [an] alternative governing [party]," he said.

Opposing views on the future of Labor

Michaeli and Hermoni's views of the party’s future are almost diametrically opposed.

Michaeli reiterated on Monday morning thas said if she wins, Labor will run alone and will not merge with its fellow left-wing party Meretz, which is currently struggling to pass the electoral threshold in polls.

Asked on Army Radio whether she felt a sense of responsibility for the left-wing bloc, Michaeli answered, "My responsibility is for the Labor Party."

Hermoni, on the other hand, said he plans to bring a “leading public figure” to lead the party and bump himself down to number two. He revealed on Friday that the figure is former chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, who is also being courted by "Blue and White – The New Hope" and by Yesh Atid.

On Sunday, all of Labor’s current ministers and MKs published a letter in support of Michaeli.