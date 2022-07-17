The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Internal Likud fight brews as court approves changes to primary election

A Likud Party internal court decided that the power to choose the party's regional representatives for its Knesset list will move to a general primary vote.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JULY 17, 2022 18:07
Benjamin Netanyahu is surrounded by Likud members at a preliminary reading at the Knesset of a bill to dissolve the parliament after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid moved to disband their government and hold an election, in Jerusalem, June 22, 2022. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Benjamin Netanyahu is surrounded by Likud members at a preliminary reading at the Knesset of a bill to dissolve the parliament after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid moved to disband their government and hold an election, in Jerusalem, June 22, 2022.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

A Likud Party internal court decided on Tuesday that the power to choose the party's regional representatives for its Knesset list will move from the Likud Central Committee to the general primary vote. The Central Committee is led by MK Haim Katz, and wresting power from his hands is reportedly a victory for Likud leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Central Committee is an approximately 3,200-member body that serves as the party's legislature. It is chosen by a convention that is supposed to be held every four years. However, the current Central Committee members have not been replaced since 2012.

The Likud’s list consists of a number of different types of candidates: Those chosen in national primaries; regional representatives of the Likud's 10 regions; a number of slots reserved for “minorities”; and slots reserved for the Likud leader’s personal choices. The 10 regional seats in the list are reserved for candidates who have never served as MKs or served in the position for less than six months.

Until Tuesday's decision, the regional representatives were chosen by the Likud Central Committee, as opposed to the national representatives, who are chosen in the general primary. The decision means that both national and regional representatives will now be chosen by all of the Likud's members, and not just the 3,200 members of the committee.

A number of Likud members, including Katz, appealed the decision. A five-member court will hear the appeal on Wednesday.

THEN-PRIME Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is surrounded by Likud lawmakers as he gives a press statement ahead of the start of his trial at Jerusalem District Court last year. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) THEN-PRIME Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is surrounded by Likud lawmakers as he gives a press statement ahead of the start of his trial at Jerusalem District Court last year. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The legal procedure may lead to the primary being postponed. It is currently scheduled for August 3.

The legal battle is shaping up to be a significant event since it pits Netanyahu's power against that of Katz and other Central Committee members. A win by Netanyahu will signal that he still has total control over the party. A loss may signal a shift in internal Likud power-politics as the party begins to think about the day after Netanyahu.

Realistic slots currently reserved for regional candidates are 19, 21-22, 26, 29, 34, 36, 38 and depending on the use of the Norwegian Law, numbers 41-42 might also enter.

Petition filed to challenge Central Committee

The ruling came after two Likud members, Elad Malka and Moshe Ifergan, filed a petition challenging the Central Committee's power to choose representatives.

"We decided to file the petition when we arrived at the conclusion that the [general] party members were completely out of the picture," said Malka, who is head of an internal party group called "Liberals in the Likud."

"It cannot be that the [Likud] Central Committee, which was elected 10 years ago, will decide for us who the new faces in the [party] list will be," Malka said.

Moving the regional representative election out of the Central Committee's hands broadens the playing field. It also could harm candidates who have spent time and money lobbying members of the Central Committee for their vote, since the Central Committee is now irrelevant, a source familiar with the Likud primaries explained.

"All those who are complaining about changing the rules during the game itself, for some reason are not complaining about the fact for some reason the Central Committee has been replaced in 10 years, despite the requirement that it be replaced every four years and despite two [Likud] court rulings from 2017 and 2021 that say that the Likud must hold an election to the committee," Malka continued. "Not electing a new Central Committee is also a change of rules while the game is being played," Malka claimed.

The court's decision may need to be ratified by the Central Committee's constitution subcommittee.

Another important figure in the Likud's internal politics who is involved in the issue is MK Yisrael Katz, who is head of the Likud secretariat. The secretariat is a regulatory body and approves decisions made by the Central Committee or by the party leader, Netanyahu. The secretariat is responsible for approving the slots that are reserved for the party leader. Netanyahu received five such slots, but the three with a realistic chance of entering the Knesset are 14,16 and 28.

Netanyahu is believed to be considering ex-Yamina MKs Idit Silman, Nir Orbach and Amichai Chikli, as well as Brig.-Gen. (res.) Gal Hirsch, for his personal reservations.

Some Central Committee members threatened that if they will indeed lose the power to choose the regional representatives, they will convince the secretariat to block all of Netanyahu's reserved spots. This could lead to another showdown, this time between Netanyahu and Yisrael Katz, but the chances of this happening are low.

 



