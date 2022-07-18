IDF shoots down Hezbollah drone after it crosses into Israel

The IDF has shot down a Hezbollah drone that crossed the Lebanon border into Israel on Monday evening, according to Israeli media.

The IDF confirmed that they identified the drone crossing the border earlier on Monday and shot it down. The drone was monitored by the IAF air control units throughout the incident.

Earlier this month, the IDF shot down an additional three unmanned aerial vehicles launched by Hezbollah toward Israel's economic waters over the Mediterranean Sea.

The UAVs were determined to not have been armed and did not pose a real threat. Instead, it is believed that they were launched by Hezbollah to fly over the Karish gas rig for propaganda purposes.

Recently, Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated that Hezbollah has been working with Hamas to develop military ties and deepen Hamas's control of Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon.

"Even though we left Lebanon many years ago, it seems that it will not leave us," he said.

This is a developing story.