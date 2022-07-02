The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF shoots down three Hezbollah unmanned aerial vehicles

According to the preliminary investigation carried out by the IDF, the UAVs are not believed to have been armed.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JULY 2, 2022 19:43

Updated: JULY 2, 2022 19:58
Hezbollah members hold flags marking Resistance and Liberation Day, in Kfar Kila near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon, May 25, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)
Hezbollah members hold flags marking Resistance and Liberation Day, in Kfar Kila near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon, May 25, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)
The IDF shot down three unmanned aerial vehicles launched by Hezbollah (CREDIT: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF shot down three unmanned aerial vehicles launched by Hezbollah towards Israel’s economic waters over the Mediterranean Sea.

One of the three UAVs was shot down by a F-16 and two others were downed by the naval Barak 8 Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile system on the INS Eilat, marking the first time the system was used against aerial threats.

The Barak-8 MR-SAM system is able to shoot down enemy aircraft at a range of 50-70 kilometers. It is designed to defend naval vessels against a myriad of short-to-long range airborne threats like incoming missiles, planes, and drones at both low or high altitudes. 

The UAVs were identified at an early stage in their flight by the IDF and monitored throughout their flight and intercepted at the most appropriate operational point by the fighter jet and missile ship.

According to the preliminary investigation carried out by the IDF, the UAVs are not believed to have been armed and did not pose a real threat during their flight. It’s believed that they were launched by Hezbollah likely to fly over the Karish gas rig for propaganda purposes.

The drones were shot down several miles from the gas rig.



Tags Hezbollah IDF Lebanon hezbollah lebanon idf drone
