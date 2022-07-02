IDF shoots down three Hezbollah unmanned aerial vehicles

The IDF shot down three unmanned aerial vehicles launched by Hezbollah (CREDIT: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF shot down three unmanned aerial vehicles launched by Hezbollah towards Israel’s economic waters over the Mediterranean Sea.

One of the three UAVs was shot down by a F-16 and two others were downed by the naval Barak 8 Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile system on the INS Eilat, marking the first time the system was used against aerial threats.

The Barak-8 MR-SAM system is able to shoot down enemy aircraft at a range of 50-70 kilometers. It is designed to defend naval vessels against a myriad of short-to-long range airborne threats like incoming missiles, planes, and drones at both low or high altitudes.

The UAVs were identified at an early stage in their flight by the IDF and monitored throughout their flight and intercepted at the most appropriate operational point by the fighter jet and missile ship.

According to the preliminary investigation carried out by the IDF, the UAVs are not believed to have been armed and did not pose a real threat during their flight. It’s believed that they were launched by Hezbollah likely to fly over the Karish gas rig for propaganda purposes.

The drones were shot down several miles from the gas rig.