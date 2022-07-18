The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

US simplifies application process for Afghan special immigrant visa

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 18, 2022 19:34

The United States will simplify the application process for Afghan special immigrant visas with applicants only needing to file one form, according to a statement issued on Monday by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

New applicants, beginning this week, will no longer need to file a separate petition for special immigrant status, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in the joint statement.

"This new streamlined process, which is part of our ongoing efforts to make the program more efficient, will help to eliminate barriers for applicants and reduce application times," they said.

Givat Shmuel's mayor confirmed as Bayit Yehudi's chairman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/18/2022 08:16 PM
Incumbent Labor leader Merav Michaeli wins primaries with 82% of vote
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/18/2022 07:24 PM
Lonah Chemtai Salpeter wins bronze at Athletic Championships
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/18/2022 06:53 PM
EU regulator reviews COVID shot in children as young as 6 months
By REUTERS
07/18/2022 06:50 PM
48 people contract food poisoning at event hall without license
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/18/2022 06:35 PM
IDF Chief of Staff Kohavi lands in Morocco for first official visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/18/2022 05:56 PM
Lapid, Bar Lev: No change to Israel Police shoot-to-kill procedures
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/18/2022 05:49 PM
Turkey will freeze Finland, Sweden's NATO bids if promises not kept
By REUTERS
07/18/2022 05:49 PM
Flights at UK's Luton resume after heatwave havoc on runways
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/18/2022 05:45 PM
Buffalo shooting gunman to be arraigned on federal hate, firearms charge
By REUTERS
07/18/2022 04:27 PM
Plane crash-lands at Somalia airport, all 30 passengers survived
By REUTERS
07/18/2022 04:10 PM
Anthony Fauci to retire by end of US President Biden's term - Politico
By REUTERS
07/18/2022 03:50 PM
Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, UN grain corridor meeting this week 'probable'
By REUTERS
07/18/2022 03:44 PM
Bus run off the road with 30 passengers inside
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/18/2022 09:02 AM
Break the Wave: Security forces arrest 11 people in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/18/2022 08:37 AM
