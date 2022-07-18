Northern District Police Superintendent Shimon Lavi, who had previously taken responsibility for the Meron Disaster in April 2021 has quit his position, he announced on Monday evening.

45 people died during Lag Ba'omer celebrations on Mount Meron in April 2021 after thousands of men exited a central plaza via a narrow metal walkway which became overcrowded and bottlenecked, causing people to suffocate and fall in a crush.

Along with Police Chief Kobi Shabtai, Lavi was at the scene of the stampede throughout the night overseeing operations to evacuate the wounded as well as the rest of the tens of thousands of pilgrims who came to the bonfire-lighting ceremony at the holy Jewish site.

Shortly after the event, Lavi became the first to speak about what had occurred to the press and said that he was willing to take responsibility for the tragedy.

“I am prepared for any investigation and review but I ask: Please wait with the results of the probe,” he told reporters at the TIME. “This was definitely not the responsibility of the police – and do not be quick to jump and grab onto this video or that video which is part of a much larger event.”

FUNERAL FOR brothers Yosef David Elhadar and Moshe Mordechai Elhadar (opposite, far right), killed in the Meron tragedy; flames of remembrance for 45 victims; both May 2, 2021. (credit: FLASH90)

Following his announcement of his departure from the police force, Shabtai wished him success in his future endeavors.

This is a developing story.