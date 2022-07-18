Indiana gunman identified as 20-year-old local man

The gunman who killed three people at a shopping mall near Indianapolis over the weekend before being killed by a bystander was a 20-year-old local who had a juvenile record but no criminal history as an adult, the police chief said on Monday.

Local officials said the "Good Samaritan" - a man who was lawfully carrying a firearm while at the shopping center with his girlfriend - stopped the gunman almost as soon as the suspect opened fire on Sunday in the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana, outside of Indianapolis.

In addition to the gunman, who had two rifles and a handgun in his possession with several magazines and over 100 rounds of ammunition, three people were killed and two others were wounded, Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison told a news briefing.