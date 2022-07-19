A 22-year-old Israeli man from Jerusalem who was lactose intolerant died Monday night after being exposed to dairy products while traveling in Colombia, according to Emmanuel Nachshon, the Israeli Foreign Ministry's spokesman

The man reportedly had severe exposure to dairy products in a restaurant in Bogota and was then rushed to a local hospital in critical condition a few days ago. The medical staff there was unable to stabilize his condition.

The 22-year-old was traveling around the country with his friends at the time.

The Israeli embassy in Bogota stated that it had accompanied the young man's family and friends closely throughout the last few days, and the family had been notified of the man's death.

The Israeli had asked the restaurant for a dish without dairy products, Ynet reported. However, he was given food with cheese which he did not notice.

His coffin is expected to arrive in Israel on Thursday.

This is a developing story.