Suspect in Jerusalem arrested for possession of illegal firearm

A suspect was arrested overnight in the Shuafat Refugee Camp on Tuesday during an operation carried out by the Jerusalem District Police, together with income tax officials. As part of the operation, a search was conducted inside the suspect's two houses.

Police arrested him after a search of two homes he owned and a firearm and other illegal weapons were seized in addition to incitement material.

Following the confiscation of the weapons, the suspect was arrested and taken for questioning at the Central Unit of the Jerusalem District.