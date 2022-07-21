Italian Prime Minister Draghi to see president, expected to resign

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi told parliament on Thursday that he was going to see President Sergio Mattarella and inform him of his intentions after three coalition parties withdrew their support for his government.

Political sources have said he will resign, almost certainly opening the way for early elections in October.

