Man disappears in sinkhole under pool, police in pursuit

A man fell into a sinkhole under a pool in a private home in Karmei Yosef, according to initial Israel Police reports.
The man has not yet been located. Police and Fire and Rescue Services have sent out search teams in the area.
This is a developing story.