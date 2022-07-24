PA President Abbas meets with Jordan's King Abdullah II

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met with Jordan's King Abdullah II on Sunday in Amman to discuss continued coordination between Jordan and the PA.

Abdullah II stressed the need for joint Jordanian-Palestinian action in order to build diplomatic activity in the region after US President Joe Biden's recent visit to the Middle East and the Jeddah summit, according to Jordan's state news agency, Petra.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The two also discussed the upcoming Israeli elections and their impact on the chances of resuming peace negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis.