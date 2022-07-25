Several victims in Langley, Canada shooting - report

Canadian Police confirmed several victims in a mass shooting early on Monday in the Canadian province of British Columbia, local media reported.

Police had earlier issued an emergency alert for multiple shootings in the city of Langley and asked residents to stay alert and away from the area of the incident.

"Multiple shooting scenes in the downtown core in the city of Langley with 1 incident in Langley township involving transient victims," an alert sent to B.C. residents' phones read.

BREAKING: Due to the recent police incident, please avoid Langley City's downtown core, in the area of 200 Street & the Langley Bypass in Langley Township. The public is asked to stay out of the area until further notice.#langley #rcmp #langleyrcmp #langleypolice #bcrcmp pic.twitter.com/qmFQs7s1LR — Langley RCMP (@LangleyRCMP) July 25, 2022

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokesperson told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp that several people were injured, but did not specify how many or how severe.

The victims were homeless, and police believe the attack was targeted, CBC reported.

Langley RCMP closed the following areas to the public, 200 St & Langley Bypass, Cascades Casino parking lot at Fraser Hwy & 204 St and Langley Bus Loop at Logan Ave & Glover Rd.

This is a developing story