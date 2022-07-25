The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Several victims in Langley, Canada shooting - report

The victims were homeless, and police believe the attack was targeted, CBC reported.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 25, 2022 17:07

Updated: JULY 25, 2022 18:26
A general view of the area after authorities alerted residents of multiple shootings targeting transient victims in the Vancouver suburb of Langley, British Columbia, Canada July 25, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/Jesse Winter)
A general view of the area after authorities alerted residents of multiple shootings targeting transient victims in the Vancouver suburb of Langley, British Columbia, Canada July 25, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Jesse Winter)

Canadian Police confirmed several victims in a mass shooting early on Monday in the Canadian province of British Columbia, local media reported.

Police had earlier issued an emergency alert for multiple shootings in the city of Langley and asked residents to stay alert and away from the area of the incident.

"Multiple shooting scenes in the downtown core in the city of Langley with 1 incident in Langley township involving transient victims," an alert sent to B.C. residents' phones read.

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokesperson told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp that several people were injured, but did not specify how many or how severe.

Langley RCMP closed the following areas to the public, 200 St & Langley Bypass, Cascades Casino parking lot at Fraser Hwy & 204 St and Langley Bus Loop at Logan Ave & Glover Rd.

This is a developing story



