The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

France can provide Germany some of its gas in case of shortage - report

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 27, 2022 17:02

Updated: JULY 27, 2022 17:04

France could provide Germany 20 terawatt hours of gas, or 2% of German consumption, during winter months if needed in the context of the conflict in Ukraine, French energy ministry officials said on Wednesday.

A standoff between Europe and Moscow since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February has exposed the bloc's reliance on Russian gas and sparked a frantic search for alternative energy sources.

Germany, Europe's top economy and its largest importer of Russian gas, has been particularly hit by supply cuts since mid-June and is preparing for all scenarios including a complete stop to Russian gas supplies.

"130-gigawatt hours per day is the amount we could supply to Germany. Per winter, that could mean around 20 terawatt-hours - that is to say 5% of our own consumption," one of the officials said.

However, supplying French gas to Germany would require a number of technical steps and could take some time given different regulations in the two countries, the officials said.

The main issue is that France adds odorants to its gas for safety reasons, while Germany does not, they said, adding that it could take up to 18 months to set up a deodorisation plant to remove odorants from gas flows.

Ukrainian Embassy Counsellor visits Israeli call center
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2022 05:41 PM
Italy minister sees late winter crunch if Russia cuts off gas
By REUTERS
07/27/2022 05:18 PM
Biden tested negative for COVID - report
By REUTERS
07/27/2022 05:04 PM
WNBA star Griner says her rights were not read when detained in Russisa
By REUTERS
07/27/2022 03:48 PM
Pfizer starts mid-stage trial for vaccine against Omicron subvariant
By REUTERS
07/27/2022 01:54 PM
Iran grants bail to British-Iranian environmentalist on security charges
By REUTERS
07/27/2022 01:38 PM
IDF chief prosecutor to meet with victims of officer Sharoni
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2022 01:25 PM
Israel law enforcement considers investigation into Likud activist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2022 01:24 PM
Break the Wave: Security forces arrest eight from West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2022 12:49 PM
Strike on hotel in east Ukraine kills at least one
By REUTERS
07/27/2022 11:53 AM
Thousands of monkeypox vaccines arrive in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2022 11:02 AM
Shaked's Yamina, Hendel's Derech Eretz near election merger agreement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2022 09:09 AM
Surprise inspection carried out in IDF special forces units
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/27/2022 07:19 AM
Pentagon approves plan to treat Ukrainian troops at US-Germany hospital
By REUTERS
07/27/2022 01:48 AM
US has seen no indication Iranian drones were delivered to Russia - WH
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
07/26/2022 10:43 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by