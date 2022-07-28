Five Mossad spies arrested in Iran - Iranian media

An Israeli spy network was arrested in Iran on Thursday, according to a report by the Iranian Labor Agency (ILNA) news site.

The report claimed that the spy network consisted of five people and had been in contact with the Mossad.

The Faraja Intelligence Organization stated that the spies were accused of gathering information, arson, writing slogans and propagating against the Islamic Republic.