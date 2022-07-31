The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

China holds live-fire drills near Taiwan as US-China tensions rise

Beijing has in the past warned there will be consequences if Pelosi visits Taiwan, including a defense ministry statement that implied China might use military force in response.

By ROMAN MEITAV
Published: JULY 31, 2022 07:55

Updated: JULY 31, 2022 08:41
A screen displays images of Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden, while broadcasting news about their recent call at a shopping mall in Hong Kong (photo credit: REUTERS)
A screen displays images of Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden, while broadcasting news about their recent call at a shopping mall in Hong Kong
(photo credit: REUTERS)

As US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is preparing for her trip to Asia, China held live-fire military drills in the Taiwan Strait on Saturday.

The Naval drills took place off the coast of Fujian province, located opposite Taiwan. The local maritime safety agency issued a warning to the public, saying that the drills would be conducted near Pingtan, a county about 130 kilometers from Hsinchu city across the strait in northwestern Taiwan.

Beijing has in the past warned there will be consequences if Pelosi visits Taiwan, including a defense ministry statement that implied China might use military force in response.

Senior Chinese officials have expressed strong opposition to Pelosi's planned visit to Taiwan. A visit by Pelosi would "severely undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, gravely impact the foundation of China-US relations and send a seriously wrong signal to Taiwan independence forces," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during a briefing earlier this month.

In addition, Zhao called on the US to cancel Pelosi's plans, to stop official exchanges with Taiwan and to stop "creating tensions" across the Taiwan Straits. Zhao warned that if the US "insists" on its current course of action, China will take "resolute and strong" measures to safeguard its sovereignty and national security while the US should assume full responsibility for any consequences.

an air force spokesman was quoted by state media as saying that "China will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," on Sunday.

Adding that a military airshow the air force has many types of fighter jets capable of circling "the precious island of our motherland," a reference to Taiwan.

The Chinese mainland will definitely put up a sturdy fight to the end to thwart Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, without fear of any escalation,” Hu Xijin, a commentator and former editor-in-chief of the Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper, wrote in an editorial for the publication. "The US and Taiwan must fully understand that this red line is a high-voltage one that they cannot step on.”

Xi-Biden talks

The rising tensions provided the backdrop for a lengthy phone call between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday, in which Xi warned the US not to "play with fire" on the Taiwan issue -- though neither side confirmed if Pelosi's reported plans were discussed. Preparation for the call predated reports of the possible trip.

President Xi stressed the importance of the three China-US joint communiqués signed between 1972 and 1982, and said that the one-China principle serves as the political foundation for bilateral relations.

Taiwan figured prominently in Xi and Biden's two-hour-and-17-minute phone call, with the Chinese leader urging Washington to honor existing agreements with Beijing both "in word and in deed," according to a readout from China's Foreign Ministry. The statement added that China would "resolutely safeguard" its national sovereignty.

This is not the first time Xi has used such language to discorage Washington from publicly supporting Taiwan. Last November, Xi also warned the US president in a virtual summit that China was prepared to take “decisive measures” if Taiwan makes any moves towards independence that cross Beijing’s red lines.

US stance

For his part, Biden reiterated that US policy "had not changed," according to a White House readout of the call.

"The United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Biden said, according to the statement.

"The United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

US President Joe Biden

The United States, in turn, has seen no evidence of looming Chinese military activity against Taiwan, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday when asked about the potential visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"(We've) seen no physical, tangible indications of anything untoward with respect to Taiwan," Kirby told reporters. 



Tags China Joe Biden Xi Jinping Navy Nancy Pelosi taiwan usa US-China relations
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
2

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
3

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
4

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
5

Frequent napping linked to poor heart health, study says

Illustrative image of a person sleeping.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by