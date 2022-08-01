Iran announces activation of hundreds of new centrifuges

Iran is activating "hundreds" of new and advanced IR6 and IR1 centrifuges to enrich uranium, Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesperson for the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (IAEO) announced on Monday. The activation of 500 IR6 machines will take between 10 to 15 days.

The spokesperson stated that the centrifuges were being activated as part of the “Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions and Protect Iranian Nation’s Interest" and reach a minimum enrichment level of 190,000 separative work units (SWU) to meet "the level of [Iran's] needs."

Iranian officials have stated in the past that 190,000 SWU is needed to fuel the reactors at the Bushehr power plant and Tehran nuclear facility.