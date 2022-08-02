Ofer Cassif summoned for investigation after cop violence incident

Joint List MK Ofer Cassif will be summoned for questioning at the National Crime Unit headquarters in Lod for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Back in May, a video went viral on social media showing Cassif hitting an officer's head in the West Bank after being stopped by the cop.

תיעוד: ח"כ עופר כסיף תוקף שוטר pic.twitter.com/gNKZrxzLBY — ינון מגל (@YinonMagal) May 13, 2022

Israel Police received approval to investigate Cassif for the incident on Tuesday morning from Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara.

"Today, we came to support the residents of Masafer Yatta who are facing the demolition of their homes and their expulsion from their land in light of the High Court ruling that denies international law," said Cassif following the incident.

"The police officers repeatedly violated my immunity during the silent procession and prevented me from moving freely. One of the policemen threatened me when he told his friends, 'If [Cassif] continues, not only will I arrest him, I'll shoot him.'"