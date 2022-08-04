Chinese military begins drills around Taiwan

China's People's Liberation Army has begun military exercises including live firing on the waters and in the airspace surrounding the island of Taiwan, Chinese state television reported on Thursday.

The exercises are to end at 12:00 p.m. (0400 GMT) on Sunday, according to the state television report.

Military will react appropriately to 'enemy situation' - Taiwan defense ministry

Taiwan's defense ministry said on Thursday its military will continue to reinforce its alertness level and will react appropriately to the "enemy situation."

China is carrying out targeted military drills in zones around Taiwan for several days this week in response to the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Taiwan's military is closely monitoring the "enemy situation" in the Taiwan Strait and near Taiwan's outlying islands and all of its troops are carrying out daily training as usual, the Taiwan defense ministry statement added.

China foreign minister calls Pelosi's Taiwan visit 'irrational'

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday called Pelosi's visit to Taiwan a "manic, irresponsible and highly irrational" action by the United States, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Wang, speaking at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, said China has made the utmost diplomatic effort to avert crisis, but will never allow its core interests to be hurt.

China's current and future measures are necessary and timely defensive countermeasures, carefully considered and evaluated, aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty and security, in line with international and domestic law, CCTV cited Wang as saying.