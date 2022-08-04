The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Chinese military begins drills around Taiwan

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 4, 2022 07:27

Updated: AUGUST 4, 2022 08:13

China's People's Liberation Army has begun military exercises including live firing on the waters and in the airspace surrounding the island of Taiwan, Chinese state television reported on Thursday.

The exercises are to end at 12:00 p.m. (0400 GMT) on Sunday, according to the state television report.

Military will react appropriately to 'enemy situation' - Taiwan defense ministry

Taiwan's defense ministry said on Thursday its military will continue to reinforce its alertness level and will react appropriately to the "enemy situation."

China is carrying out targeted military drills in zones around Taiwan for several days this week in response to the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Taiwan's military is closely monitoring the "enemy situation" in the Taiwan Strait and near Taiwan's outlying islands and all of its troops are carrying out daily training as usual, the Taiwan defense ministry statement added.

China foreign minister calls Pelosi's Taiwan visit 'irrational'

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday called Pelosi's visit to Taiwan a "manic, irresponsible and highly irrational" action by the United States, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Wang, speaking at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, said China has made the utmost diplomatic effort to avert crisis, but will never allow its core interests to be hurt.

China's current and future measures are necessary and timely defensive countermeasures, carefully considered and evaluated, aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty and security, in line with international and domestic law, CCTV cited Wang as saying.

Chinese military carries out precision strikes in east of Taiwan Strait
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 08:36 AM
IDF soldier drowns during military vacation in Ashkelon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2022 07:13 AM
US House Speaker Pelosi to visit inter-Korean border area
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 06:59 AM
Taiwan defense ministry: Website hit by cyberattacks
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 05:01 AM
Taiwan says fired flares to drive away suspected drones
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 03:34 AM
Likud primaries candidate convicted for assaulting woman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2022 08:46 PM
Biden still testing positive for COVID-19
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 07:04 PM
Toddler abused in daycare town near Carmiel, Israel Police suspects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2022 06:05 PM
Biden to sign bill to boost chipmakers, compete with China
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 05:57 PM
A volcano erupted near Iceland's capital Reykjavik
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 05:44 PM
At least one person killed and 13 injured at a warehouse fire in Russia
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 05:18 PM
Lapid interviews IDF chief of staff candidates
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2022 05:01 PM
MK Shirley Pinto tells Shaked she won't be running with Zionist Spirit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2022 04:53 PM
Several injured in explosion at military production site in France
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 04:40 PM
Italian police have seized assets from an architect linked to Putin
By REUTERS
08/03/2022 04:31 PM
