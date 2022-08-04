The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Palestinian Islamic Jihad website hacked amid heightened tensions

The cyberattack comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and the PIJ following the arrest of PIJ official Bassam al-Saadi.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: AUGUST 4, 2022 22:50

Updated: AUGUST 4, 2022 23:09
Screenshot of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad website after it was hacked, August 4, 2022 (photo credit: screenshot)
Screenshot of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad website after it was hacked, August 4, 2022
(photo credit: screenshot)

The website of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist movement was hacked on Thursday evening.

The text on the homepage was replaced with the word "hacked" and a banner on the homepage was replaced with a skull and the text "HACKED."

Heightened tensions

The cyberattack comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and the PIJ in recent days, following the arrest of PIJ official Bassam al-Saadi by Israeli security forces in Jenin on Monday night.

The Israeli defense establishment decided on Thursday evening to extend restrictions on movement in areas near the Gaza border for another day, due to continued threats from the PIJ from Gaza.

Members of Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of Islamic Jihad take part in a military parade in Gaza City, January 5, 2022. (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90) Members of Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of Islamic Jihad take part in a military parade in Gaza City, January 5, 2022. (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)

Additional forces were called up to the Gaza border area and leave was reportedly cancelled for some soldiers due to concerns of an escalation between Israel and Gaza in the coming days.



Tags Gaza Palestinian Islamic Jihad cyber security hack
