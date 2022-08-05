The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli Blessing Afrifah wins gold at World Athletics U20 Championships

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 5, 2022 04:48

Israeli runner Blessing Afrifah won the gold medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships on Thursday night, finishing in first place in the 200 meter race and clocking in at a championship record time of 19.96 seconds.

Afrirah beat out his competitor Letsile Tebogo from Botswana by a matter of milliseconds.

This was the first 200 meter race in history in which two U20 athletes finished within 20 seconds.

Israel, Morocco collaborate to track Israeli criminals in Morocco
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2022 09:46 PM
Three ships plan to set out from Ukrainian ports on Friday
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 09:14 PM
IDF confirm soldier drowned during military-organized vacation this week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2022 09:03 PM
US to declare monkeypox public health emergency - Washington Post
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 08:46 PM
US delays Minuteman III missile test amid tensions over Taiwan - WSJ
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 08:28 PM
No objections to lifting pimping affair gag order, prosecutors say
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2022 07:18 PM
At least two more silos at Beirut port collapse
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 05:16 PM
Kremlin says China has the right to hold military drills around Taiwan
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 02:02 PM
Ukrainian shelling kills 5 in Donetsk - Russian-backed separatists say
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 01:04 PM
Taiwan says China 'imitated' N. Korea with missile drills near island
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 12:58 PM
Russian shelling kills eight in eastern town of Toretsk
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 12:56 PM
Lebanon's top Christian cleric criticizes govt handling of Beirut blast
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 12:35 PM
Militants planning attacks on religious gatherings were arrested in Iran
By REUTERS
08/04/2022 12:33 PM
PM Lapid and Defense Minister Gantz spoke on rising Gaza tensions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2022 12:31 PM
Explosive device thrown at a Northern District police officer's house
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2022 12:30 PM
