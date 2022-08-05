Israeli Blessing Afrifah wins gold at World Athletics U20 Championships

Israeli runner Blessing Afrifah won the gold medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships on Thursday night, finishing in first place in the 200 meter race and clocking in at a championship record time of 19.96 seconds.

What a race Blessing Akawasi Afrifah surprises @LetsileTebogo2 in a championship record time of 19.96 and strikes 200m gold for six thousandths of a second!First 200m race in history in which two U20 athletes break 20 seconds.#WorldAthleticsU20 pic.twitter.com/npPKhjkTGB — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 5, 2022

Afrirah beat out his competitor Letsile Tebogo from Botswana by a matter of milliseconds.

This was the first 200 meter race in history in which two U20 athletes finished within 20 seconds.