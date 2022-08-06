Islamic Jihad leader meets with IRGC leader in Tehran

Islamic Jihad leader Ziad Nahalka met with the IRGC's leader Hossein Salami in Tehran on Saturday.

The visit took place as Israel and the Islamic Jihad in Gaza engaged in an exchange of rockets and airstrikes since Friday afternoon.

