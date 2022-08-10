Jerusalem bus loses control and swerves into pedestrians, killing one

An Egged Bus swerved into pedestrians and crashed into a construction site at Jerusalem's Yermiyahu street on Tuesday night.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and swerved into two pedestrians, including a 70-year-old Israeli man who died of his injuries, Magen David Adom (MDA) said. The other pedestrian is in light condition.

The bus driver, in his 40s, was trapped inside the vehicle in serious condition and unconscious before he was pulled out by MDA paramedics. He was rushed to a nearby medical center for further treatment, Israel Police said.

After ramming into the pedestrians, the bus hit a number of vehicles before coming to a stop at a nearby construction site.

The aftermath of a deadly bus crash in Jerusalem on August 10, 2022 (MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

A United Hatzala first responder who quickly arrived at the scene of the fatal accident said paramedic teams at the scene treated the drivers of the damaged vehicles, all considered to be in light condition.

Police said they have begun an investigation into the incident.